Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Jules Catholic Church 7161 LA-1 Belle Rose , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Joseph Rousseau, of Baton Rouge, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the age of 78. Born in Belle Rose, Louisiana, on October 2, 1940, Vernon is survived by his wife of 47 years, Priscilla Millet Rousseau, three daughters, Anna Michelle Hill (Randy), Odette Charlet Ieyoub (Timothy), and Marcelle Marie Rousseau. Eight grandchildren, Daniel Hill (Dee), Cody Hill (Chelsea), Courtney Hill, Lillian Rousseau, Eliza Rousseau, Mackie Ieyoub, Evelyn Ieyoub, and Farrah Ieyoub. And three great grandchildren Isabel Hill, Elena Hill and Barrett Hill. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents Bernice Bourgoyne Rousseau and Joseph Blaise Rousseau. He was an only child and devoted son who grew up playing with his buddies along Bayou Lafourche – he was an altar boy, fisherman, boy scout and avid reader. He was a graduate of Louisiana State University and his engineering career led him to Priscilla, whom he met while working at Dow Chemical. With three young daughters, they decided to embark on the adventure of a lifetime – working in the Middle East and traveling the world together. He lived life for his wife, children and grandchildren. He was happiest after a family gathering when the house was quiet and he could finally nap. He never missed a game, a school meeting or dinner. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a mass of christian burial on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church, 7161 LA-1, Belle Rose, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 9am followed by mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Public Radio. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019

