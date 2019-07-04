Vernon Orell Carrico, 94 years old, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather was called home, on July 2, 2019. He entered this world on November 27, 1924, born to Alta M. and Winant Carrico, in Orange, Texas. Vernon honorably served his country in the United States Army. Vernon is survived by his daughters, Fran Griffin, Nell Denova and husband Sal, Norma McLin and husband Milton; grandchildren, Christopher Griffin, Brandi DeLaneuville, Tisha Denova, Sal Denova III, Jaimie Priddy and Michael McLin; great-grandchildren, Logan, Josie, Caitlin, Alaina, Jaylan, Mia, Ian, Griffin, Austin, Maci, Lexi; and a host of nieces and nephews. Vernon is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Jessie Marie Ewing Carrico; his parents; son-in-law, Alton Griffin; brother, George M. Carrico Sr.; sister, Mary Lilly Edwards. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 06, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019