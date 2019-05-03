A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Vernon went to his eternal home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was 85 years old. Vernon loved coaching baseball, fishing, spending time with family and especially cutting grass. Vernon proudly served his Country in the U.S. Army for two years, during the Korean War. He was a member of the Board of Louisiana Indian Affairs under Governor Treen, Louisiana Band of Apache Choctaw Tribe of Ebard, Knights of Columbus Council 3331 and American Legion Post 38. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Procell; two sons, Kenneth Procell, Mike Procell and wife Tanya; two sisters, Margaret Worrell, Patsy Castello and husband Bobby; five brothers, Johnny Procell and wife Jerry, Raymond Procell and wife Racheal, Ronnie Procell and wife Bobbi, Danny Procell and wife Brenda, Joe Don Procell; two grandchildren, Adam Procell and wife Heather, Cheyenne Procell; two great grandchildren, Autumn Procell and Braven Procell; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Central on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 12:30 PM until Celebration of Life Service held at 3 pm, conducted by Fr. Jon Koehler. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Pall bearers will be Barry Harding, Van Brock, Pete Fausto, Alan Avants, Randall Saucier, Vince Irvin. Honorary pall bearers will be Pete Chambliss, Johnny Miguel, Edmond Capello, John Moseley, Ernest Huval, and Keith Gautreau. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Procell Smith, Maxine Procell Pickett; three brothers, Gene Procell, Herman Procell, and James Procell. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuenral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019