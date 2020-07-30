Veronica "Wonnie" Hill departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 61, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church from 9:00am to religious services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.