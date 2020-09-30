1/
Veronica James
A native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital-Bluebonnet. She received her education in the Iberville Parish school system and retired from East Baton Rouge Parish school system in 2017. Visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her memories with her children, Jontell James, Samantha James and Veyonca James; nine grandchildren; ten siblings; three aunts and one uncle; two godchildren and a host other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward James, Jr.; parents Steve and Amy James and in-laws; Edward James, Sr. and Lillie James. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860. (Masks are required).

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
