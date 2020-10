Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Veronica Marie Kinchen will be held Wednesday, October 14th at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 5715 River Road. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with religious services beginning at 11:00 am. Interment: Hope Cemetery. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.

