There is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die. On Friday, August 28, 2020 the Angel of God took the hand of our loved one and gently led her to paradise. Veronica Patsy Hebert Young was born January 29, 1951 in New Roads, Louisiana to Albertha and Nathaniel Hebert, Sr. She was married for 47 years to the love of her life, Arthur James Young. From this union came two children, Denzel (Kimberly) Young of New Roads and Wykescha (Donald) Bradley of Jarreau; and five grandchildren, Dakodi Bradley, Dalan Bradley, Davyn Bradley, Den'Zya Evans, and Aniya Thomas. Patsy was a devoted housewife who loved to sew, talk, sing, and spoil her grandchildren. Patsy is survived by her husband, two children, five grandchildren, two sisters, Louise Albert and Evelyn Hebert; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Carson and Janice Searles; one brother-in-law, Edward Charles Young; four godchildren, Jamie Jackson, Kelvin Hebert, Gregory Terrance, and Veronica Williams; a very special cousin, Corinne Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albertha and Nathaniel Hebert, Sr.; brother, Nathaniel Hebert, Jr.; five sisters, Delores Terrance, Mary Florence Hebert, Sonia Lacour, Melvinia Gremillion, Alois Christopher; nieces, Agatha Hebert and Monica Hegwood, and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Wesley Funeral Home in Morganza, LA. A family gravesite burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.

