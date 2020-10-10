Veronicque "Noon" Delatte, 101, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 peacefully at her residence. She was a longtime resident of Gonzales, LA. She was a co-owner of Delatte's Grocery in Gonzales and a member of St. Theresa of Avila Church Catholic Daughters. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, gardening and most of all being with her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Pamela (Gene Sr.) D. Johnson; sons, Gary (late Faye) Delatte Sr., Hollis (Linda) Delatte, Wayne (late Sharon) Delatte, Ronald (Shirley) Delatte Sr., Ralph (Marlene) Delatte, Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Lear, Suzanne Priest; brother, Howard Berthelot; 22 grandchildren, 41 great- grandchildren, 26 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Scofield Delatte; parents, Mary Louise and Amalouse Berthelot; sisters, Lorena Morrow, Odelia Hoover; brothers, Robert Berthelot, Sr., Lloyd Berthelot, Lionel Berthelot; grandson, Gary Delatte, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Emily Delatte. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales, 13533 Airline Hwy. from 8 am-10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1022 N. Burnside Ave, Gonzales, LA at 11 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Pallbearers: Don, Stephen, Joseph, Gerard, Anthony, Ronald, Jr., Ralph, Jr. Delatte, and Gene Johnson, Jr. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice Specialist of Louisiana and Misty Whittington for their care and services. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences.