Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811

Versie Laughlin Foti was born on October 16, 1920, in Acadia Parish in Louisiana. She was the eldest of seven children. She graduated from LSU in 1944 in vocational education. She began her work career with the Farm Security Administration. She married John Joseph Foti on September 20, 1944. To that union were born four boys and two girls. The eldest child, a boy, died of leukemia at the age of five years old. They settled in Maringouin, Louisiana. She began her teaching career in Pointe Coupee Parish and retired from Iberville Parish. In 1995, after the death of her husband she moved to Lafayette, Louisiana where she lived until her death on August 29, 2019. After moving to Lafayette, she enrolled in writing classes at University of Louisiana at Lafayette. From these writings about her life she published a book, Life Stories, in 2011. She was a member of the East Bayou Baptist Church where she attended services and Bible classes regularly. She is survived by five children: Terry Foti Preau, Linda Foti Hollier, Harry Jerome Foti and his wife Nadia, John Kenneth Foti and his wife Teri, and Stephan Lamar Foti and his wife Connie. She is also survived by her brother Morris Laughlin Jr. and his wife Mira. She has twelve surviving grandchildren: Angelle Preau Bellard, Mica Hollier Toups, Natalie Hollier Sonnier, Christopher Jude Foti, Lauren Foti, Alysson Foti Bourque, Jared Luke Foti, William Peyton Foti, Maggie Rachel Foti, Forrest Addam Foti, Lia Grace Foti, Gianna Harlan Foti and eighteen great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, Morris Laughlin, Dovie Johnson Laughlin, and her stepmother, Margaret Johnson Laughlin, her husband, John Joseph Foti, her son John Joseph Foti Jr, and her granddaughter, Monique Marie Preau. Also preceding her in death are her siblings: Permelia Laughlin, Vira Laughlin, Martha Laughlin Vilcan, Emogene Laughlin Hammon, and Kenneth Laughlin. 