(Our Beautiful Mother) Veta P. Williams was an exceptional mother, grandmother and nurse. She was called home Monday, March 18, 2019. God operates on a perfectly designed timeline. He knows what we need and when to provide it. God gave us a mother who was the best of the best. She was abundantly loved, and she touched the lives of so many people. Our hearts will always be overflowing with love for her. A private memorial service will be held in her honor.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019