Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Ann Hebert Dabadie. View Sign

Vicki Ann Hebert Dabadie, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Baton Rouge and raised in Erwinville, Vicki was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devout homemaker who loved cooking and spending time with family, friends, her dogs, Cooper and Bentley, and cats, Spanky and Mama Cat. She is survived by husband of 28 years, David Dabadie; daughters, Emily Oubre (Robby) Arnold, Brooke Allison Jarreau (fiancé Aubrey Courville), and Amy Lauren Dabadie; brothers, Paul J. (Debbie) Hebert, Jr. and Billy (Cheryl) Hebert; sisters Marilyn (Bobby) Callaghan, Mary (Gerald) Collie, Cheryl (Russell) Guidry, Susan (Andrew) Collins, and Tammy Hebert; grandchildren Jacie Blaine St. Romain (fiancé Forrest Dion), Bailey Renee St. Romain, Cassie Lee Arnold, and Cullan Allen Arnold. She is preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Adrena Ortis Hebert and first husband Adam Blaine Oubre. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, La on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. The Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul J. Hebert Jr., Billy Hebert, Robby Arnold, Forrest Dion, Aubrey Courville, and Andrew Dabadie. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Callaghan, Gerald Collie, Russell Guidry, and Andrew Collins. Vicki Ann Hebert Dabadie, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Baton Rouge and raised in Erwinville, Vicki was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devout homemaker who loved cooking and spending time with family, friends, her dogs, Cooper and Bentley, and cats, Spanky and Mama Cat. She is survived by husband of 28 years, David Dabadie; daughters, Emily Oubre (Robby) Arnold, Brooke Allison Jarreau (fiancé Aubrey Courville), and Amy Lauren Dabadie; brothers, Paul J. (Debbie) Hebert, Jr. and Billy (Cheryl) Hebert; sisters Marilyn (Bobby) Callaghan, Mary (Gerald) Collie, Cheryl (Russell) Guidry, Susan (Andrew) Collins, and Tammy Hebert; grandchildren Jacie Blaine St. Romain (fiancé Forrest Dion), Bailey Renee St. Romain, Cassie Lee Arnold, and Cullan Allen Arnold. She is preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Adrena Ortis Hebert and first husband Adam Blaine Oubre. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, La on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. The Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul J. Hebert Jr., Billy Hebert, Robby Arnold, Forrest Dion, Aubrey Courville, and Andrew Dabadie. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Callaghan, Gerald Collie, Russell Guidry, and Andrew Collins. Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

(225) 638-7103 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close