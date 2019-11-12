Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Geralyn McLaughlin. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Vicki Geralyn McLaughlin, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 70. She was born on her mother's birthday and died on her father's birthday. Vicki was a graduate of Broadmoor High School and a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Vicki enjoyed going to the movies, church socials and spending time with her family. She is survived by brothers Kirk (Mary) and Roy Jr. McLaughlin; nephew Roy "Trey" McLaughlin (Cynthia) and Daniel "Danny" McLaughlin (Michele) and one grandnephew, Logan McLaughlin. Preceded in death by parents Roy and Gloria McLaughlin and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Allison McLaughlin. The family would like to thank the caring doctors and nurses of the critical care unit for making her as comfortable as possible while she eased her way out of this life and onto the next. Also, a special thank you to staff at The Care Center Nursing Home where she spent the last three years of her life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. from 1:00 pm until graveside service time of 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019

