Vicki LeBleu, age 52, born in San Francisco, CA, raised in Bogalusa, LA, and resided in Baton Rouge, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home. A graduate of LSU in education, Vicki obtained her master's degree in early childhood development. A lifelong educator of EBR and WBR Parish school systems, Runnels, and BR International School, Vicki loved teaching. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 27 years, Travis LeBleu, and her three children, Sean, Blair and Ryn. She is also survived by her parents, Randy and Linda Smith of Bogalusa, her sister, Amber Smith Tiner and husband, David, her aunt Mary Alice Blount of Anchorage, Alaska, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Hazel Victor and Levert and Mattie Smith. In keeping with Vicki's generous spirit, she gave the gift of life through organ donation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Vicki's honor to St. Lillian Academy, 8130 Kelwood Ave., BR, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020