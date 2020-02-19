Our beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend Vicki Lynn Scott, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center at the age of 58. She is survived by her parents, Johnny and Lavelle Scott; daughter, Mackenzie Ann Gibson; husband, Kenny Gibson; brother, Johnny Scott, Jr and wife Terri; sisters, Judith Scott and Tammy Bergeron Wyatt and husband Jermaine. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm in the Greenoaks Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews: Eric Rimes, Jason Scott, Jonathan Bergeron, Sr., Trey Landry, Christian Sanders and Caleb Sanders. Honorary pallbearers will be: Ty Wesley, Noah Rimes, Brandon Veronie, Jr. and Cameron Bergeron. Vicki was a preschool teacher at Istrouma Baptist Church for many years. She loved teaching and planning craft projects. Her favorite bible verse was "John 3:16".