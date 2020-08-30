Vickie Sanchez Ballard, age 65, left her earthly body on August 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 10, 1955 in Baton Rouge to John G. Sanchez and Eva Naomi Sanchez. She was the oldest of four children. Vickie was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She and her husband Sidney Ray Ballard, were together for over 31 years. They were married December 7, 1996. She loved to travel, mostly to the mountains. She loved to collect angel figurines, but most of all loved her family dearly. She was a Denham Springs resident for almost all her life. She was a graduate of Denham Springs High School class of 1973. Vickie retired from the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in 2013 after over 30 years of service. She was survived by her husband; Sidney Ray Ballard; two daughters and son-in-law Amanda Lyn Martinez, Megan Alexandra Alford and Adam Kenneth Alford, mother; Eva Naomi Sanchez, brothers and sister; John Edwin Sanchez, Charles Jeffrey Sanchez, and Carol Ann Lemay; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her father; John G. Sanchez (2002) and nephew Austin J Huber (2019). She will be missed immensely by her family and friends. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on September 4th from 5pm-8pm masks are required. There will be a service at First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs on September 5th at 11am with visitation prior from 9am-11am masks are encouraged. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store