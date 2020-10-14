1/1
Vickie Thompson Glass
Vickie Thompson Glass, a native of Oneonta, Alabama and resident of Slaughter, LA passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 81. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed laughing and spending time with her family and friends. Some of her best memories were of fishing, gatherings with family and friends, cooking and watching her great grandkids play sports. Vickie is preceded in death by her parents Victor and Wilma Thompson; brother, Adrian Thompson and sister, Coy Jean Dailey. She is survived by her son, Tony Glass; daughter, Latonda Glass Raft; grandchildren, Joshua Paul Glass (Sandy Blanchard), Ashley Nicole Jeansonne (Randy), Alicia Victoria Raft (Martin Nenov); great-grandchildren, Hillary, Cannon, Brennan Glass and Madison Martin. A memorial visitation will be held at Central Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 pm until the memorial service begins at 7:00 pm. Please view and sign the online register at www.centralfuneralhomela.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
