On June 8, 2020, Vicky Anne (Stockwell) Hargrove, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at her home in Saint Francisville, LA at the age of 76. She lost a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Vicky was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on September 11, 1943, to parents Cloyd Camille and Phyllis June (Cobb) Stockwell. Her father was in the US Army Air Corps, and the family moved to California and later to Florida. Upon her father's death the family moved back to Baton Rouge, where Vicky graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1961. In 1968 she married Ulysses Shelby Hargrove, Jr., and they raised a daughter, Bridget, and a son, Ulysses ("Trey"), in Broadmoor Subdivision in Baton Rouge. In 2000, Shelby and Vicky moved to Saint Francisville. After high school, Vicky worked for several years as a physician's assistant at the Baton Rouge Clinic, but her true calling was cooking. For fifteen years she owned and operated a successful catering business in Baton Rouge, had recipes published in the Junior League of Baton Rouge's River Road Recipes, and supervised the kitchens at a local restaurant and at Bocage Racquet Club, where Vicky and Shelby were members. She also loved to decorate and entertain for friends and family in her home, and she was known for her annual Christmas party. Vicky was also very generous with her time. She was a member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, a Docent at the Louisiana Arts and Science Center, a board member at Bocage Racquet Club, volunteered with the Audubon Pilgrimage in Saint Francisville, West Feliciana Women's Service League, and the Military Order of World Wars. She also gave back to her community in many more unsung ways. She had a long-time passion for tennis. She won multiple championships in doubles and mixed doubles and also was a tournament director for the US Tennis Association and Louisiana Tennis Association. She also enjoyed snow skiing, fishing and boating, gardening, decorating, crafting, and beach vacations. Vicky is remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother, a generous friend, and for her wonderful talents in the kitchen. She is survived by her husband, Ulysses Shelby Hargrove, Jr. of Saint Francisville; sister, Carolyn Schafer of El Cajon, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Bridget Hargrove Hayes and Darrel Hayes of Central, LA; son and daughter-in-law, Ulysses Shelby Hargrove, III ("Trey") and Elizabeth Hargrove of Fort Worth, TX; as well as five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces, and numerous cousins. Vicky is preceded in death by her father, Cloyd Camille Stockwell; stepfather, Joe Bob Brown; mother, Phyllis June Cobb (Stockwell) Brown; and several close aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10:00AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vicky's life and memory. The family requests that attendees observe appropriate social distancing and wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vicky's name to the Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.