Sept. 03,1949 - Nov. 30, 2018 - Victor is survived by his wife Adele, 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 sisters, Vickie Lam of Alaska, Beverly Barnett of Colorao, And Jeannie Skipper of Louisiana. Vic had many interest including riding motorcycles. He was a life member with GWRRA riding with them for over 25 years. He was volunteer for District Five Fire Dept. of Denham Springs. He was a friend to everyone he met. Military Honors will be at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, Friday March 08, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Followed by a Celebration of Life on Saturday March 9th from 2-4 p.m.at Anthony "Tony" Dugas recreation center Denham Springs.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Barnett III.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019