Victor (Vic) Horace Tompkins, age 87, passed away on June 16, 2019. Vic was born in Zwolle, LA and graduated from LSU in Engineering. He proudly served his country and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Vic was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, serving as an usher for many years. He enjoyed fishing, LSU sports, his computer and spending time with friends and family. Vic is survived by his daughters, Mary Saporito and husband Scott, and Janie Reavis and husband Clay; grandchildren, Chris, Alex, Anna, Kate, Jacob and Austin; great-grandchildren Jude and Lily Kate; brother Ron and wife Denise; sister in law Sandra; sons Michael and Mark Tompkins; and many nieces and nephews including Carolyn, Terry, Meg, Ryan, Cate, Kim, Amy, and Catherine. He is preceded in death by his wife Katie Tompkins, parents Horace and Ruby Tompkins, and brothers Stanley and Norman. Visiting hours will take place at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge on June 20, 2019 from 9:30 until services at 11:00 am. Private burial will follow. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Iveson Noland and Robert Woosley, for all the love and support that they provided to the family. We would also like to thank all the caring staff of Landmark of Baton Rouge and Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or a . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.