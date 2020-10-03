1/1
Victor J. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor J. Martin entered into eternal rest on October 1, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a Retired Machine Operator. Survived by his wife, Cammieal L. Martin; daughter, Terri Martin Hatten; son, Jason D. Martin; grandchildren, Remi Hatten, David Hatten, Farrah Martin, Harper and Madison Martin. Preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Viola Martin; siblings, Zenobia Ashford, Jules A. Martin and Herman Martin. Visitation Monday, October 5, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy, SSJ Officiating. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved