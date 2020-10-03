Victor J. Martin entered into eternal rest on October 1, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a Retired Machine Operator. Survived by his wife, Cammieal L. Martin; daughter, Terri Martin Hatten; son, Jason D. Martin; grandchildren, Remi Hatten, David Hatten, Farrah Martin, Harper and Madison Martin. Preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Viola Martin; siblings, Zenobia Ashford, Jules A. Martin and Herman Martin. Visitation Monday, October 5, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy, SSJ Officiating. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.