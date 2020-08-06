Victor "Butch" Ricca, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:14 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Community Hospital in Gonzales, LA. A resident of Prairieville, LA and native of Gonzales, LA. Butch was a United States Army veteran and the former owner of Scrapper's Den 61. Butch was a graduate of Gonzales High School where he excelled and lettered four years in football, basketball, and baseball. He continued his athletic career in college and medalled in Army baseball and basketball traveling in Germany, playing for the military troops. Butch was very proud of all the Dixie Boys baseball teams he coached. He was especially proud of how these young players developed into fine young men. Survived by his daughters, Vicki (Darren) Parker and Ann (Ed) Adams; stepdaughters, Sha (Bubba) Carter, Lori (Robert) McGowan, and Kim (Dempsey) Lambert; sons, Scott (Marcy) Ricca, Ryan (Stacy) Ricca, and Kyle Ricca; sister, Nona DeArmond; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his dog, Beaux. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jacqulyn "Jackie" Malbrough Ricca; parents, Leon Ricca and Inez Bourgeois Rodriguez; stepfather, Oscar Rodriguez; sister, Ginnie Breaux; brothers, Joseph and Leo Ricca; great grandchild, Wade Allen Richardson; and stepson, Stephen Lambert. Pallbearers will be Michael Richardson Jr., Benjamin Parker, Ethan Govender, Eli Ricca, Coby Lambert, Spencer Lambert, Garret Davis, and Chase Bazile. Special thanks to the home health nurses, Chuck Sheets and Stephanie Adams, for the care they gave to Mr. Butch. Visitation will be at Galvez Pentecostal Church, 15267 Joe Sevario Rd., Gonzales, LA on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor David Hairford. Interment immediately following in Galvez Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.