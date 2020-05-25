Victor "BeBe" Varnado, 79, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, LA. Victor was the owner of Varnado Plumbing for many years in Denham Springs. He also served on the Board of Directors for Livingston State Bank. Victor was a member of Denham Springs Masonic Lodge #297 and was also a Shriner. He was known to be an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially duck and elk. Victor was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all whom he came in contact with. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Denham Springs, Thursday, May 28, from 9 a.m. until Masonic Service at 12:50 p.m. and funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. Burial will be on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Donnie Sceroler, Mac Sceroler, Michael Sceroler, Lance Sceroler, Daryn Spence, Danny Blouin, Brad Varnado, and Jeb Sadler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Buddy Floyd, Ken Hart, Ovett Branch, Paul Blouin, Ivy Brown, George M. Davis, Todd Jones, and Jeff Jones. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Cunningham Varnado; daughter, Heather Varnado Laxton and husband, Brett; son, Sheldon Chad Varnado and wife, Kelli; grandchildren, Cami Lynn Laxton, Lily Grace Laxton, and Jack Sheldon Varnado; sister Barbara "Bobbie" Varnado Sceroler; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jones; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Nancy Cunningham; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Edna Varnado; brothers-in-law, Donald Sceroler and Eddie Joe Jones. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 27, 2020.