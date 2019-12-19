Victoria Carlino Danna (1930 - 2019)
Obituary
Victoria Carlino Danna passed away December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was 89, born on January 26, 1930 in Frisco, Louisiana, a resident of Plaquemine and Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her son, Anthony A. Danna, Jr., daughter Mary Doiron and husband Phillip, daughter Victoria Richardson and husband Bo, daughter Elizabeth Neck and husband Byron, daughter Hilma Governale and husband Gary; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Richardson, Amy Collins and husband Hunter, Katie Richardson, Bo, Jr., Austin Doiron, Megan Stubbs and husband Trevor, William and wife Ragan Doiron; two great grandchildren, AJ Stubbs and Wyatt Doiron. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony A. Danna, Sr, son, Frank Paul Danna and parents Lucretia Cashio Carlino and Samuel John Carlino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette St., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9AM until 10AM. The Funeral Mass will be said at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Mrs. Danna's name to St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Charities. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
