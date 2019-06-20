Victoria Gibson Stewart departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA; she was 90 years old. Victoria was an incredible lady who always had a smile. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Victoria is survived by her six daughters and three sons, Lee Coates, Otis Stewart Jr., Joyce Rattle, James Stewart, Alvin Stewart, Regina Cal, Barbara Buchanan, Loris Cerf, Judy Stewart, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place Sunday, June 23rd at Greater Beach Grove Missionary B.C., 5352 Ford St from 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. with religious services to follow. Dismissal is scheduled for Monday, June 24th at 10:00 A.M. Interment is at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Final arrangements are entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 24, 2019