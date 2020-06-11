Victoria "Vicki" Hooper departed this life on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 79 and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Buena Vista Baptist Church Cemetery . Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.