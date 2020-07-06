1/1
Victoria Lynn Smith "Vicky" Ganaway
Victoria Lynn Smith Ganaway "Vicky", passed away peacefully at her home in Plaquemine surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11:08 p.m., at the age of 66. She was born in Shreveport, grew up in Baton Rouge, and a current resident of Plaquemine. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Wednesday, July 8th, 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (masks required) at 2 p.m., with cremation to follow. Vicky is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles Wayne Ganaway; two sons, Jason Wayne Ganaway and wife Christa King Ganaway, Robert Charles Ganaway; siblings, Ann Jester, Gene Smith, Allen Smith, Susan Haley, Raymond Smith and Billie Smith; three grandchildren, Brittany, Shelby and Maxie Ganaway; two great-grandchildren, Chevy and Cora Ganaway. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" Sr. and Mary "Catherine" Hanegan Smith. Please share memories at wwww.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
