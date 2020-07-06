Victoria Lynn Smith Ganaway "Vicky", passed away peacefully at her home in Plaquemine surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11:08 p.m., at the age of 66. She was born in Shreveport, grew up in Baton Rouge, and a current resident of Plaquemine. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Wednesday, July 8th, 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (masks required) at 2 p.m., with cremation to follow. Vicky is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles Wayne Ganaway; two sons, Jason Wayne Ganaway and wife Christa King Ganaway, Robert Charles Ganaway; siblings, Ann Jester, Gene Smith, Allen Smith, Susan Haley, Raymond Smith and Billie Smith; three grandchildren, Brittany, Shelby and Maxie Ganaway; two great-grandchildren, Chevy and Cora Ganaway. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" Sr. and Mary "Catherine" Hanegan Smith. Please share memories at wwww.wilbertservices.com.