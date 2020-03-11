Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Paline Brecheen. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Victoria Paline Brecheen, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 89. After graduating from Woodlawn High School, Victoria attended Baton Rouge Business College. She worked in bookkeeping and finance for National Life Insurance Company and Southside Motor Exchange. She served as a RCIA sponsor and Eucharistic Minister at St. Jean Vianney. Her hobbies included reading the bible, singing gospels songs, and visiting with family. She is survived by her children, Alicia Donnell Hamilton and husband Lester, Joan Clark and husband Brent, Kim Brecheen, and David Michael Donnell and wife Susan; siblings, Virginia Paline Brown, Paul Ernest Paline, Jr and wife Theresa, and Carl Joseph Paline; grandchildren, Cary Michael Creal, Morgan Gremillion, Brooklin Timoll, Taylor Timoll, Isaiah Williams, Jerimiah Williams, Nenah Raye, Nehemiah Raye, Denton Raye, Neah Raye. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clovis Brecheen; son, John Brecheen; parents, Paul Ernest Sr. and Lillie Delatte Paline; sisters, Denise Paline Neck, and Theresa Paline Gremillion. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at Rabenhorst East from 9:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brent Clark, Eric Lieux, Kenny Lieux, Mark Dousay, Juan Madrigal, and Daniel Timoll. Honorary pallbearers will be Lester Hamilton, Robert Gremillion, Steve Chapman, Brooks Franklin III, and Duane Taylor. A reception will follow the burial at 3215 Woodbrook Dr., Baton Rouge, and food can be dropped off as early as 9:00 a.m. Special thanks to Mary Madrigal and Melanie Leger of The Rightway, and the team at Bridgeway Hospice who attended to the needs of the family. The family is using Gordon's Florist and Gifts in Livingston for the floral arrangements. As per Mrs. Victoria's request, please do not wear black to the service. Instead, wear bright colors to celebrate her life. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020

