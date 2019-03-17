Vida Credeur Canezaro, a native of Opelousas and resident of Maringouin passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence at the age of 84. Visiting Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11140 La Highway 77, Maringouin, La. She is survived by Daughter Linda Guillory, Two Brothers Ballard (Tusty) Credeur and Clifford Credeur, Grandson Dwayne (Simone) Guillory, Great Grandchildren Toby Guillory, Allison Bello, Hope Major, Skylar Major, and IveMarie Chenevert, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband Philip Canezaro and Son-in-law Kenneth Guillory. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
