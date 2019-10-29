Vida Mae Kirkwood Longmire, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born in Zachary and a resident of Denham Springs. She was retired from LA State Department of Transportation with 30 years of service. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Mark Crosby. Burial will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery. Vida is survived by her daughters, Tammy Longmire, Brenda Pruyn (Patrick), Virginia L. Seal and son, Royce E. Longmire Jr. (Lisa), 11 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Royce E. Longmire Sr. Pallbearers will be Aaron Pruyn, Jonathan Seal, Connor Burks, Andrew Pruyn, Eric Longmire, Gabe Burks, Michael Jones and Joshua Seal.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019