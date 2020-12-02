Vida Mae Lewis entered into eternal rest on November 26, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by spouse, Clabon "Roy" Lacey; daughters, Talia Lewis Hardesty and Taleah Makeba Lewis; son, Roland G. Lewis, Jr.; sister, Brenda Phillips; brothers, Mark Phillips and Rickey Phillips; grandchildren, Rolanda Lewis, TyQuan Lewis, Romesha Lewis, TreVon Hardesty, TaMiya Hardesty, JaNya Posey and Clarence Posey. Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Alphonse Phillips, Sr.; brothers, Alphonse Phillips, Jr. and Lester Phillips; grandmother, Ophelia Henry. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.