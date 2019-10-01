Vidalia Harris, 92 passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at her home. She retired after many years of service with the telephone company. She loved the outdoors and liked to fish and camp. She married the love of her life Robert Lee Harris. She cherished her family and was a loving wife, aunt, great aunt, and great great-aunt. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Jeanette Tullier; a dedicated niece and nephew, Charles and Pressie Jarreau, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Hebron Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11am until Celebration of Life Service at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Destry McFearin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Harris, mother, Ruth Crotwell, father, Charles Crotwell and two sisters, Lora Vee Kettlewell and Elizabeth Jarreau. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019