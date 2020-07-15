1/1
Vietta Cook
1941 - 2020
Vietta Mae Cook "Vie", Born Sept. 28, 1943. A native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, July 13,2020 @ 11:35 am. She was 76 years old. Visitation will be Friday July 17, 2020, at Open Door Baptist Church from 8 am to 10 am Service at 10 conducted by Bro. Brandon Osborne. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery, Walker, LA.. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Cook McManus and son-in-law, Robert McManus, son, Carlton Cook. Two grandchildren, Monica McManus Wagner and husband, Ronald, Joshua McManus and wife, Teshla. Five Great Grandchildren, Reigan, Phillip, Anya, Marissa and Jade. Sister, Faye Jarreau, Brothers, Ernest McLin and wife Betty, James McLin, Cleveland McLin, Melvin McLin. She had numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her flowers and cooking and spending time with her family and friends which she loved dearly. Pallbearers: James McLin, Cleveland McLin, Melvin McLin, Keith Strickland, Joshua McManus, and Ronald Wagner. Honorary Pallbearer – Phillip Devall.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Renaissance Services
12552 Airline Hwy
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-2976
July 16, 2020
So sorry to hear bout your Mom; Carol I didn't know. She was just a great lady she will be missed. Sending my deepest condolences to all of you and your family.
Sandra Carter
Friend
July 16, 2020
God received another angel in heaven today & her name is Ms. Vie. Were truly very sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this difficult time. Sending much love & prayers.
Shannon & Squeeky
Shannon Poirrier
Friend
July 16, 2020
Sweet lady!!You will be missed. So sorry for your loss Carol Sue. My heart breaks for you all.
Shannon Purvis
Friend
July 15, 2020
Im so sorry for yalls loss. Continuing prayers for yall.
Sharon Lynn Perkins
Family
