The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Vijay Shertukde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vijay Sitaram Shertukde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vijay Sitaram Shertukde Obituary
Vijay Sitaram Shertukde, born 09/11/1941 to Sitaram Gajanan Shertukde & Padmavati Sitaram Shertukde in Mumbai, India passed away 12/03/2019 in Baton Rouge, LA from heart failure after emergency surgery required due to complications from Renal Disease. He was a Nuclear Engineer with an over 40+ year career which took him from his native India to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, London/UK, & throughout the United States where his family settled in Zachary, LA. He graduated from Victoria Jubilee Technical Institute (VJTI) w/ dual Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (ME/EE) degrees before immigrating to New York, where he obtained a Masters in EE from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute + his Professional Engineering License. His true love of life beyond his family was travel, food, religion, & politics, on which he wrote books entitled, "I AM HINDU," "SEED," & a piece of fiction called "BLUR." His beliefs were based on doing the right thing, which he engaged in boisterous debate with anyone he could discuss with at any time. His devotion to follow what he thought was best led him to take on challenges & beat any odds or laws of averages with a ferocity that he fought with until his dying breath. The biggest virtue that he is survived by is his connection to family & friends, many of whom became considered family after their meeting & spending time together. Survived by: Wife, Vinita Vijay Shertukde; Daughter, Aradhana Sonali Carlson ("Allie"); Son-in-Law, Lee Edward Carlson; Grandson, Jack Arun Carlson; Granddaughter, Makenzie Kiran Carlson ("Emi"); & Son, Omkar Vijay Shertukde. Extended family includes: Sister, Veena Malpekar + her children - nephew, Amol Malpekar, his wife, Bhoomika, their children, Anvita & Inika; & niece, Swati Tol, her husband Rajesh, their daughter, Tanisha; sister-in-law, Chitra Shertukde, her daughter, Sunila Karir, her husband, Anand, & their daughter, Kiara. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Prakash, & his brother-in-law, Diwakar Malpekar. The family thanks you in honoring Vijay & values your support in continuing to reach out in offering your condolences. In lieu of flowers make donation to Hindu Vedic Society.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vijay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now