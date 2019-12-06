|
Vijay Sitaram Shertukde, born 09/11/1941 to Sitaram Gajanan Shertukde & Padmavati Sitaram Shertukde in Mumbai, India passed away 12/03/2019 in Baton Rouge, LA from heart failure after emergency surgery required due to complications from Renal Disease. He was a Nuclear Engineer with an over 40+ year career which took him from his native India to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, London/UK, & throughout the United States where his family settled in Zachary, LA. He graduated from Victoria Jubilee Technical Institute (VJTI) w/ dual Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (ME/EE) degrees before immigrating to New York, where he obtained a Masters in EE from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute + his Professional Engineering License. His true love of life beyond his family was travel, food, religion, & politics, on which he wrote books entitled, "I AM HINDU," "SEED," & a piece of fiction called "BLUR." His beliefs were based on doing the right thing, which he engaged in boisterous debate with anyone he could discuss with at any time. His devotion to follow what he thought was best led him to take on challenges & beat any odds or laws of averages with a ferocity that he fought with until his dying breath. The biggest virtue that he is survived by is his connection to family & friends, many of whom became considered family after their meeting & spending time together. Survived by: Wife, Vinita Vijay Shertukde; Daughter, Aradhana Sonali Carlson ("Allie"); Son-in-Law, Lee Edward Carlson; Grandson, Jack Arun Carlson; Granddaughter, Makenzie Kiran Carlson ("Emi"); & Son, Omkar Vijay Shertukde. Extended family includes: Sister, Veena Malpekar + her children - nephew, Amol Malpekar, his wife, Bhoomika, their children, Anvita & Inika; & niece, Swati Tol, her husband Rajesh, their daughter, Tanisha; sister-in-law, Chitra Shertukde, her daughter, Sunila Karir, her husband, Anand, & their daughter, Kiara. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Prakash, & his brother-in-law, Diwakar Malpekar. The family thanks you in honoring Vijay & values your support in continuing to reach out in offering your condolences. In lieu of flowers make donation to Hindu Vedic Society.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019