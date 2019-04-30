Vikram Chand Katoch, age 40, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born December 28, 1978 in Naya Nangal, India. Vikram received his Bachelor of Engineering at BCET- India and his Master of Chemical Engineering -ULL. He worked at Shell Oil Refinery and had recently being promoted to a Process Safety Engineer. Vikram proudly embraced his U.S. Citizenship in July 2017. He was an inspiration to many people for so many qualities. He had a beautiful heart who created an oasis of happiness all around him. He had a beautiful smile that sparked joy in everyone's heart. He was funny, tough, risk-taking, but still always cautious, caring, intelligent, always calm, courageous, empathetic, great cook, DIY master, spiritual, gardener. He was a family man for his family and the whole community around him. He was committed, fun-loving, good dancer, beer connoisseur, resilient, marathon runner, all around sportsman; loved playing golf, tennis, swimming. He had a mind for engineering, whether it was installing hardwood floors and home projects, or mastering a new skill like BBQ or smoking a salmon. He loved to grill, watch football, and spend time with friends and family by the pool and Vik's Tiki Bar. He really loved all his family members. Above everything else he was very proud of his sons Noah and Kaleb. Vikram is survived by his wife of 14 years, Chrystal LaLonde Katoch; twin sons, Noah Chand and Kaleb Chand Katoch; parents, Vinod & Ranjana Katoch of Dharamshala, India; mother-in-law, Florence LaLonde of Lake Charles, LA; brother, Vishal (Namita) Katoch of Fort Lauderdale FL; brothers-in-law, Scott LaLonde (Lucy), Greg LaLonde (Sheila), and Chris LaLonde all from Lake Charles, LA; nieces Nitya and Vara Katoch of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Connie LaLonde Myers, Kaetlin LaLonde; nephew Joshuah LaLonde, all from Lake Charles, LA; childhood friends, Abhishek Duggal, Rishi Verma and Gulvir Grewal. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on May 2, 2019 from 12:00 pm until services begin at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. They are also welcome to make a donation to the gofundme account (Vikram Katoch Family Fund) to benefit Noah and Kaleb. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019