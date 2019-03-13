Vilien Breaux Sr. entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2019 at the age of 94. "Buster" will be greatly missed. He leaves to reflect on and hold dearly, his precious memories: three daughters, Julia Breaux Jordan, Lillian Young (Joseph) and Sharon Gilbert (John); five sons, William Breaux, Sr. (Vicky), Allen Michael Breaux, Sr., Jimmy Breaux (Belinda), Ernest Breaux and Michael Breaux, Sr. (Gwendolyn); three sisters-in-law, Cordeal Breaux, Patricia Holmes and Geraldine Brown; brother-in-law, John Thomas, Sr.; close relatives: kindhearted, Dorothy "Dot" Mendes, Elzena Harris, Rev. Lloyd Nelson, Doris Johnson, Melvin Fleming and Pastor Royal Forcell. He leaves behind a loyal employer, William E. Gibson. He reared Ora Lee Brown and a host of family members. Vilien loved children and leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 32325 Doc Dean St., White Castle, LA. Pastor Richard Rayburn officiating. Interment Word of Truth New Life Center Cemetery, Bayou Goula, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
