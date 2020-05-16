Vince Maranto, a longtime resident of Port Allen, LA. He passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Port Allen, age 71. He retired from the West Baton Rouge Sheriffs office after 17 years and was known around West Baton Rouge as the Subpoena man. Before working at the Sheriffs office he spent most of his life in the Restaurant business and loved to cook especially for his grandkids serving most of his family meals at home as if he was still in the business. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Martha Louise Pierce Maranto; two children, a son, Troy Anthony Maranto and a daughter, Shellie Elizabeth Maranto; three Grandchildren: Zoe Elizabeth Maranto, Connor Anthony Maranto, and Christian Troy Maranto; and his mother in law, Opal Leah Pierce. He is preceded in death by his parents Vincent Maranto and Shirley Jones Maranto, Infant Brother Vince Maranto, Infant Sister Unnamed, Half Brother Joe Frazier, and Father in Law Carroll B. Pierce. Per his wishes, he advised no memorial services and that his arrangements be handled by Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Service. We would like to thank the Dr. Brian Higgins, Allison David and staff of the Westside medical clinic also the Doctors and Nurses of the OLOL medical system for taking care of him. We would like to ask that anyone interested in making a Donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Please do.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store