Vincent Burnette Parker, Native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Resident of Scotlandville, entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2019 at the age of 56. He was a Glazer at Louisiana Glass. He is survived by his mother & father, 7 children and 4 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Stanley Plain, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019