Vincent Burnette Parker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Burnette Parker.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
222 Blount Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
222 Blount Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vincent Burnette Parker, Native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Resident of Scotlandville, entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2019 at the age of 56. He was a Glazer at Louisiana Glass. He is survived by his mother & father, 7 children and 4 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Stanley Plain, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.