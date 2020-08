Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Vincent's life story with friends and family

Share Vincent's life story with friends and family

Services for Vincent Corey Williams, age 51, will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A full obituary will run on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store