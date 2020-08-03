Vincent Corey Williams, a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Baton Rouge was born on November 13, 1968, to the union of the late James Williams, Sr., and Mary Lee Harleaux Williams. Vincent departed this life on July 28, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. A walk-through viewing will occur on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (adhering to social distancing guidelines, MASK REQUIRED to be admitted). All will take place at Mt Zion Intercity Baptist Church, Pastor Ricardo Handy, 24400 Eleanor Dr. Plaq. Officiating, Pastor Leslie Crockett of Zion Field Baptist Church, Plaq. The viewing will be followed by a private family service at the church. We are sorry service attendance is limited by COVID-19 requirements. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, 60455 Bayou Jacob Rd, Plaq. Vincent is survived by: Son: STG2 Vincent Anthony Bogues of San Diego, Calif.; Daughters: DyMaria and Da'Jah Williams of Baton Rouge. LA; Grandchildren: Blayze, Brinley, and Bee London; Sister, Apostle Dr. Marilyn Williams Thornton; half-brothers Eric Ponson, White Castle, LA and Harold James, Jacksonville, FL; Aunt: Delphine Harleaux Lastrapes of New Roads; Sister-in-laws Rita Williams (Longview, Texas), Robin Williams (Vienna, Virginia). Nieces: Niani Monette of Baton Rouge, and Marinique Williams of Waldorf, MD; Nephew: Marco Williams of Sardinia, Italy; great nieces Amani Dotson, Sheila Jamie Williams; great nephew: Amir Dotson; a host of close cousins, special and dear friends. Proceeded in death by: Parents, James and Mary Lee Williams; Brothers: Dr. James Williams, Jr. and Thurman Demetri Williams. In lieu of funeral floral arrangements you are welcome to send potted plants to the funeral home or church or you can make donations in Vincent's name to Heritage International Ministries (reaching the lost for Christ around the world) mailed to 4520 Sherwood Forest Blvd. Suite 104-382, Baton Rouge, LA 70816/ on-line at website:.www-heritage-ministries.com.
