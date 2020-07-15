1/1
Vincent Joseph "VJ" Dispenza Jr.
Vincent Joseph "VJ" Dispenza Jr. was born on March 13, 1956 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Catherina "Katie" Ancona and Vincent "Vee" Dispenza Sr. He passed away suddenly from a cardiac event on July 8, 2020 at the age of 64. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School and LSU. Following graduation from LSU, he moved to Houston, Texas and began a life-long career in business and finance. VJ is survived by his three children and their spouses, Caterina "Nicole" and Anthony "Tony" Landry, Michael "Mike" and Stefanie "Stef" Dispenza, and Rachel Dispenza. VJ is also survived by his beloved partner, Kelly Coggin Bolton, and her devoted family, sister Paige Coggin and son Lloyd Bolton and fiancé Nicole Kosakowski; loving sisters and their spouses, Kathleen and Gerard LeBlanc, Debra and Chris Efferson and Elizabeth "Beth" and Anthony "Tony" Nauta Sr.; grandchildren, Brooks, Beau, and Bishop Landry, and Amy Dispenza; 13 nieces and nephews, and 28 great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and older sister, Pearl Dispenza Leger. VJ was an avid gardener and rosarian, proficient in antique rose propagation, tabasco peppers and fruit trees, a cigar aficionado and a baseball nut. He was legendary for his tabasco sauce made from his own peppers and a perfected recipe. He was generous with his time, talent and knowledge to his extensive circle of friends, acquaintances who became friends and business associates. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm on July 18, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held in Houston at a later date. If desired, the family would request any charitable remembrances to be made to Urban Harvest.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
July 15, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Robert Vinson
July 15, 2020
Many prayers to Rachel, Kelly and the entire family in this time of sorrow. It really hurt to hear of VJ's passing. He was such an incredible person, I am so lucky to have crossed paths with him. We worked together, laughed more than worked, enjoyed sharing stories of each others families. He was truly one of a kind and would do anything for anyone. He mentored me and taught me many lessons in the accounting field and had my back as I took on a higher role at the company we worked for. He was an extremely proud "Papa VJ" to many. I know he will be tending to and planting many beautiful roses and gardens in Heaven. He had a true green thumb for gardening. His Hot Sauce was bomb! How blessed are those that were give the opportunity to be a part of his life and legacy. Enjoy your Whiskey and Stogies in Heaven with those that have proceed you. Miss your laugh and crazy personality. RIP My friend VJ.
Pam Huff
Coworker
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. VJ always made me feel welcome at our networking events! He seemed full of joy and was especially proud of his children and family.
Gretchen Lawler
Acquaintance
