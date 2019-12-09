|
|
Vinita Vijay Shertukde (neé Neelima Mukund Agasker), born 09/05/1946 to Mukund Sundar Agaskar & Tara Mukund Agaskar in Thane, India passed away 12/07/2019 from a hemorrhagic stroke brought on after the shock of losing her husband of 49 years only 4 days earlier. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend. Devoting her life to her husband she embarked on an adventure as a new bride that took her from India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, England and finally the United States. They raised their family primarily in the suburbs of Houston, Texas and settled down in Zachary, Louisiana where they have lived now for over 30 years. She is survived by her son, Omkar Vijay Shertuke; daughter, Aradhana ("Allie") Sonali Carlson; son-in-law, Lee Edward Carlson; grandchildren, Jack Arun Carlson & Makenzie ("Emi") Kiran Carlson. She is also survived by extended family including her brother, Prashant Mukund Agaskar and his children, nephew, Prasad Agaskar, his wife, Vaishali, & their daughter, Tanaya; and niece, Pradnya Jambhorkar, and her husband, Bharat. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband & her sister-in-law, Pratibha Agaskar. The family thanks you in honoring Vinita & values your support in continuing to reach out in offering your condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hindu Vedic Society. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until a prayer service at 5:00 pm. Cremation will follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019