Viola Banks Jefferson
Viola Banks Jefferson 85, a native of Ethel, LA and a resident of Clinton, LA departed this life Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence. Viola retired from Clinton Infirmary and Grace Nursing Home. Visitation will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9am until Funeral Service at 11am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA 70722. Rev. Willie Shaffer, officiating. Interment in St. Paul Family Cemetery, Ethel, LA. She is survived by 1 daughter Bobie (James) Jackson; 1 son Donald Jefferson 6 grandchildren and son-in-law Allen Kilbourne.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
