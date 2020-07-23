Viola Gordon departed her life on Monday, July 21, 2020, at Abundant Life Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 96 years old, a native of Batchelor, LA. There will be a private memorial at Hamilton Platinum Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Rosa Richardson and Viola Davis, grandchildren, Ann Bibbins (Troy), Henry Lee Gardner (Ebony), Bianca Davis, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Cementary in Batchelor's LA. Arrangement entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store