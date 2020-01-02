Viola Jarvis, entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana following a tragic automobile accident on December 24, 2019. She was a 53 year old native of Woodville, Mississippi and resident of Baton Rouge. Religious service at Little Zion B.C., Rev. Marcus Jackson, pastor, 1955 74th Ave. Baton Rouge on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 conducted by her uncle, Rev. Willie Bell; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Deaudjraneria & Thaddeus Jarvis; and Cierra Banks (Larenzo); brother, Sheldon Bell (Nina); Henrietta Bell, an aunt who was like a mother; Derion Bell (Trina) and Janice Ealy, cousins but reared as siblings; other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends; preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Jarvis. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020