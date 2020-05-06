Viola L. Deggs of Plaquemine, Louisiana transition into eternal rest on April 30, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born August 25, 1929 in White Castle, La to the late Joseph Landry and Alvina Williams. She is preceded in death by her son Norman Deggs; brothers Ernest and Joseph Landry. She leaves to cherish her memories five daughters, Mary McCoy of Plaquemine, La; Juanita Perkins (Eugene) of Houston, TX; Brenda Nelson of Plaquemine, La; Verla McClay (Carlton) of Fresno, TX and Margaret James of Brusly, La; one sister, Audrey Landry of Houston, TX; 24 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 23 great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be at Roscoe's Mortuary on Friday May 8, 2020 from 5-7pm. Gravesite service will be Saturday May 9, 2020 at Grace Memorial Park.

