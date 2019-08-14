Violet Anne Melancon, born and passed away in Baton Rouge on Saturday, August 10, 2019. "But Jesus said, 'Let the children alone, and do not hinder them from coming to Me, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.'" Matthew 19:14. She is survived by her parents, Garret Jr. and Casey Melancon; brother, Wyatt Melancon; grandparents, Garret Sr. and Stephanie Melancon, Melissa Melancon, Tommy and Maureen Watson; Godparents, Christophe and Lindsay Faucheux; aunts, Kali Watson and Brandi Saizan. Violet is preceded in death by numerous family members. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Serenity Oaks Memorial Park in Prairieville at 10 am. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019