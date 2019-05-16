Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Aydell Pendarvis. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

"I have called you by name; you are mine says the Lord; fear not for I am with you, you are precious in my eyes. I redeemed you, gave you life; I have found you, I have loved you with an everlasting love." Violet Aydell Pendarvis, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Walker surrounded by her family on May 14, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born in Denham Springs, LA on April 10, 1933, to the late Carl and Mary Carpenter Aydell and was a lifelong resident of Walker. She is survived by her children Kay Sibley, Kathy Clark, Vicki (Clayton) Schuler and Robert "Bubba" Pendarvis; her grandchildren Rebecca (Brad) Whittier, Jacob Sibley, Ben Clark, Nick (Amanda) Clark, Rachel Schuler, Michael Schuler, Jonathan Pendarvis, Lauren (Will) King and Emilee Pendarvis; her great-grandchildren Chloe, Jonah, Jaynie, Molly and Christopher Whittier, Amelia Sibley, Gabby and Addison Clark, Heidi, Asher, Liam and Isaac King. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Kathy H. Aydell, her daughter-in-law Phyllis Pendarvis, her son-in-law Keith Clark, loved ones Wanda Gawarecki and Paul Sibley, whom she considered grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert "Buddy" Pendarvis, her son-in-law Boyd Sibley, and her siblings Gladys Whatley, Evelyn Boucher and Carlton Aydell. She was a Christian who faithfully read her bible, prayed and attended church. She loved her family and found great pleasure in rocking her babies. She also enjoyed watching the birds in her yard. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Saturday, May 18, from 5 until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday, May 19, from noon until Funeral Service at 3 p.m. Service will be officiated by Rev. Jeff Cambre. Interment will follow at Evergreen Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Jacob Sibley, Jonathan Pendarvis, Ben Clark, Nick Clark, Michael Schuler, Brad Whittier and Will King. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

