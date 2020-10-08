Violet Ella "Bay" Henley, at 2:25 p.m, Sunday, October 4, 2020, answered the call to depart from this world at Baton Rouge General, Picardy Ave. Baton Rouge, LA. A retired native of Norwood, LA, she is survived by husband David Henley of Norwood, LA, two daughters Shaneka (Gregory Jr.) Davis, Donnake Henley, and one son Dominique (Londa) Drake. Visitation is Oct. 10 from 9 am - 11 am at Richland Baptist Church in Norwood, LA; graveside service immediately after at Carruth Cemetery, Wilson, LA. Services conducted by Bishop George Veals. Preceded in death by parents Eafe and Ernestine Drake, and nephew Carey Drake. Service entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton LA.

