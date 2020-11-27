1/1
Violet Santostefano Parrino Norris
1926 - 2020
Violet Santostefano Parrino Norris, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Born Dec. 2, 1926 in Chicago Heights, IL, she was 93 years old. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 62 years Carlo Parrino; her parents, Frank and Minnie Santostefano; her brother, Orlando Santostefano; and her two sisters, Connie Nowocin and Letty Sabo. She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Gladden Norris; son, Frank Parrino (Doris); her two daughters, Sharon Murry (Wally) and Carol Schmidt (Ed); grandchildren, Gloria Parrino, Stephen Parrino, Sandy Melford, Brian Murry, Kellie Sandrik, Lindsey Schmidt, and Christina Barr; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 stepsons, Mike Norris (Teresa), Chuck Norris (Julie), John Norris, and Andrew Norris (Julie); two stepdaughters, Loree LeBrun (Richard) and Jennifer Underhill; 11 step-grandchildren, and 7 step-great-grandchildren. A mass will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, followed by graveside services at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
