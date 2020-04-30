Virgie Belle Chess Kent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgie Belle (Chess) Kent, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from the Baton Rouge General. Belle was a smart and strong woman. She loved everyone and would do what she could to help others. Before she became disabled, she was outside working with her plants and flowers. Her favorite flower is the yellow rose. In her younger years she worked at Europes Italian Restaurant on Plank Road in Baton Rouge as a waitress and then as a manager. She lived in Denham Springs, LA with her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Jeremy Cavin. Belle is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Chess and second husband Roy Kent, her parents Vertis and Dorothy Tyler, her brothers Jimmy Tyler and Cecil Tyler, sisters Louise Harris and Minnie Lohi, and great-grandson Austin Delaune, Jr. She is survived by her loving children Angela and Ray Cavin, Pamela and Jeremy Cavin, Clay Chess and Kevin Chess, her precious grandchildren Steven and his spouse Therese, Tony, Krissy Belle, Katie, J.P., Jessica, Brittany and Alexis, her great-grandchildren Mariah, Aubree, Amelia, Justin and Evan, her brother Grady and Rowena Tyler of Center, TX, and her sisters, Virginia Howard and Gracie Russell of Harker Heights, TX. Belle's family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers and support over the past few days. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a private burial at Carter Cemetery in Springfield, LA. There will be a memorial at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved