Virgie Belle (Chess) Kent, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from the Baton Rouge General. Belle was a smart and strong woman. She loved everyone and would do what she could to help others. Before she became disabled, she was outside working with her plants and flowers. Her favorite flower is the yellow rose. In her younger years she worked at Europes Italian Restaurant on Plank Road in Baton Rouge as a waitress and then as a manager. She lived in Denham Springs, LA with her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Jeremy Cavin. Belle is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Chess and second husband Roy Kent, her parents Vertis and Dorothy Tyler, her brothers Jimmy Tyler and Cecil Tyler, sisters Louise Harris and Minnie Lohi, and great-grandson Austin Delaune, Jr. She is survived by her loving children Angela and Ray Cavin, Pamela and Jeremy Cavin, Clay Chess and Kevin Chess, her precious grandchildren Steven and his spouse Therese, Tony, Krissy Belle, Katie, J.P., Jessica, Brittany and Alexis, her great-grandchildren Mariah, Aubree, Amelia, Justin and Evan, her brother Grady and Rowena Tyler of Center, TX, and her sisters, Virginia Howard and Gracie Russell of Harker Heights, TX. Belle's family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers and support over the past few days. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a private burial at Carter Cemetery in Springfield, LA. There will be a memorial at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.